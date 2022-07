FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Everyone is looking for a way to beat the heat during the summer - even the otters at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The aquarium shared video on its social media pages of its Asian small-clawed otters getting a bowl of ice to enjoy.

“Set the A/C to OTTERMATIC,” said a tweet from the aquarium.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.