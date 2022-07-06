Investigation continues after apartment fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire investigators are trying to determine what started an apartment fire at the James Walker Apartments in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

Two people had to be pulled down via ladder, and one resident and one firefighter were treated for minor injures. Five people have been displaced as a result of the incident.

Now, as recovery efforts continue, officials with the American Red Cross says helping those impacted find a place to live can be a challenge.

“Our goal is to help them on that journey to what their new normal is going to look like,” said Cally Edwards with the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.

One of the challenges in adjusting to that new normal is the cost of living amid inflation and rent increases.

“In a rental situation or apartment situation they might be where they’re asked to pay more rent than what they were paying before,” Edwards said. “Those certainly can be challenges that people weren’t expecting when they’re living on a set income.”

Meanwhile, work continues to find out what started the fire. Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason says the old building can be a challenge, and is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“There are a couple of buildings in the city, because of their age and the occupancy of them, that make make us a little nervous because of the challenges that we could have getting people out safely in the event we had a working fire,” said Mason.

Fire officials stress the importance of having a plan if the fire alarm goes off, especially in tall buildings like hotels or apartment complexes.

“That’s one of those things that you’ve got to get ahead of,” Mason said. “When you get a fire in that type of building, especially an older building that has limited fire protection in place, you really have to be able to get those people there in a very timely manner. One, to get the fire out, but two, to get the number of people that are in that building to safety.”

The Wilmington Fire Department says the fire started on the second floor of the building, and some residents on the third floor were instructed by firefighters to shelter in place.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.