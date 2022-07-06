Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Investigation continues after apartment fire in Wilmington

Fire crews at the James Walker apartment complex Tuesday
Fire crews at the James Walker apartment complex Tuesday(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire investigators are trying to determine what started an apartment fire at the James Walker Apartments in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

Two people had to be pulled down via ladder, and one resident and one firefighter were treated for minor injures. Five people have been displaced as a result of the incident.

‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments

Now, as recovery efforts continue, officials with the American Red Cross says helping those impacted find a place to live can be a challenge.

“Our goal is to help them on that journey to what their new normal is going to look like,” said Cally Edwards with the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.

One of the challenges in adjusting to that new normal is the cost of living amid inflation and rent increases.

“In a rental situation or apartment situation they might be where they’re asked to pay more rent than what they were paying before,” Edwards said. “Those certainly can be challenges that people weren’t expecting when they’re living on a set income.”

Meanwhile, work continues to find out what started the fire. Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason says the old building can be a challenge, and is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“There are a couple of buildings in the city, because of their age and the occupancy of them, that make make us a little nervous because of the challenges that we could have getting people out safely in the event we had a working fire,” said Mason.

Fire officials stress the importance of having a plan if the fire alarm goes off, especially in tall buildings like hotels or apartment complexes.

“That’s one of those things that you’ve got to get ahead of,” Mason said. “When you get a fire in that type of building, especially an older building that has limited fire protection in place, you really have to be able to get those people there in a very timely manner. One, to get the fire out, but two, to get the number of people that are in that building to safety.”

The Wilmington Fire Department says the fire started on the second floor of the building, and some residents on the third floor were instructed by firefighters to shelter in place.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach
Fire Department responding to active fire at James Walker apartments
‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher shared video on its social media pages of its Asian...
Otters get chance to cool off at Fort Fisher aquarium
Columbus County has issued a water advisory for customers in Western Prong and Northern...
Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance
BCPU says the spill was caused due to a failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside...
Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights