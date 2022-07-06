Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights

Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates(WRAL)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday designed to defend access to reproductive health services in North Carolina.

The main takeaway from the order, that Cooper signed at a press conference with Planned Parenthood Action Fund leaders, is that healthcare providers and patients are protected from prosecution from other states for the reproductive healthcare they receive here.

Cooper stressed that Executive Order 263 can help make sure that patients get the care they need in North Carolina, even if they come from out of state. The order also means that cabinet agencies cannot require a pregnant state employee to travel to a state where there are not protections for the health of the pregnant person.

“We know that the direction of women’s healthcare in our state isn’t just up to me. The state legislator makes the laws and they can pass some bad ones,” Cooper said. “But right now, we have enough votes to sustain my vetoes when they send those bad laws to me.”

Cooper’s office says North Carolina is already seeing an influx of patients coming to the state for safe reproductive care due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, one-third of the patients on their schedule in clinics in North Carolina are from out of state this week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach
Fire Department responding to active fire at James Walker apartments
‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Fire crews at the James Walker apartment complex Tuesday
Investigation continues after apartment fire in Wilmington
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher shared video on its social media pages of its Asian...
Otters get chance to cool off at Fort Fisher aquarium
Columbus County has issued a water advisory for customers in Western Prong and Northern...
Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam