First Alert Forecast: cooling storms to carry strong wind potential

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jul. 5, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sweaty Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect hot sunshine and humid southwest winds to usher temperatures and heat index values to the lower and middle 90s and lower and middle 100s, respectively. Keep your heat precautions in mind and in practice!

Also keep an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App for possible storms. Storms may function as spotty cells that erupt in the local heat and / or existing line segments that drop in from the north by evening. Typical for summer: storms may contain torrential rain, frequent lightning, hail, and / or strong winds.

In the tropics: new storm formation is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin within the next two to five days. The next storm name on the Atlantic list is Danielle. Meanwhile, former Atlantic Tropical Storm Bonnie will continue the Pacific leg of its journey as a strong hurricane, but no land threat, Wednesday.

Any changes to the hot, stormy pattern? See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

