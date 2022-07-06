DONORS NEEDED: Red Cross in critical need of blood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There is an unusually high demand for blood donations in the Cape Fear region, and summer break is the reason. The American Red Cross says 25 percent of the national blood supply comes from school blood drives. With most schools closed, the supply is low.

“At the same time, demand traditionally spikes with more vacation travel, vehicle accidents, home fires, alcohol-related accidents, etc.,” says James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area. “More troubling, the Red Cross typically sees a 21 percent decline in blood and platelet donations annually on holiday weeks, including Independence Day.”

Wednesday, July 6, anyone interested in donating blood can give at Foundation Church in Elizabethtown from 2-7 p.m. On Thursday, a blood drive will be held at the Wilmington Lodge on South College Road.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.