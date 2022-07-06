Senior Connect
Cross placed back on steeple of local historic church after hurricane damage

The copper cross was first placed on the church when it was built in the late 1800s.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cross that fell off its spire at the Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church was placed back in its spot on Wednesday.

The copper cross was first placed on the church in the1800s. Four years ago during Hurricane Florence, the cross was knocked off its 130-foot-tall spire.

“The parishioners here are very proud of the long history of this church. We’re going to be celebrating our 175th anniversary, so it’s important to get the cross back up where it belongs because that’s our marker for this church and this community,” said Pastor Phil Streuter.

With the repair completed, the church will have a light shine on the cross during the night and plans to hold a dedication ceremony at an unannounced date later in the summer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

