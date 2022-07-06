Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a water advisory for customers in Western Prong and Northern Whiteville while they conduct routine maintenance. The advisory is expected to last for the next five weeks, or until August 10.

Contractors will be performing maintenance on the water tank in the county’s Water and Sewer District III. People in the area should watch out for issues with the water quality or color. Per a county press release dated July 5:

“Staff with the Columbus County Public Utilities Department will be working diligently to provide flushing of the water system and to make sure that adequate pressure is maintained throughout the system at all times. Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the after-hours telephone number at 910-770-2158 to report their concerns. If any problems occur, we will make contact with the news media to inform you that a boil water notice has been issued to our customers.”

