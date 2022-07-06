Senior Connect
Coastal BUDS receives $76,000 grant for ICan Swim program in Brunswick County from Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Lila Kelly with volunteer Hannah Presley
Lila Kelly with volunteer Hannah Presley
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Global Down Syndrome Foundation has awarded $76,000 to Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome’s ICan Swim Camp in Brunswick County.

The money isfrom one of the eleven education grants the Global Down Syndrome Foundation has awarded Down Syndrome organizations its served to help improve the livelihoods and wellbeing of those with Down Syndrome across the United States and Albania.

“We are so inspired by the amazing Down syndrome organizations we serve, and the impactful programs they provide for their communities,” Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL, said in a recent statement. “Our member organizations are on the front line providing their families life-changing programs and services every day. We are proud to contribute our part as a national partner.”

The money from the grant will go to Coastal BUDS’s five-day swimming camps, where volunteers will help teach children with Down Syndrome how to swim and to practice safety in the water.

Anyone who has questions about the swim camp can email the program here. To register a child as a swimmer or if you want to volunteer, you can visit Coastal BUDS’ website here.

