Coastal BUDS iCan Swim program to expand into Brunswick County thanks to grant

Two women smile at the camera holding a plaque that reads "2022 Recipient: Coastal Buds"
A photo from the announcement of the grant by Coastal Buds of Southeastern NC(Coastal BUDS of Southeastern NC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal BUDS of Southeastern NC announced that they will be expanding their iCan Swim program to Brunswick County in 2023.

The expansion comes thanks to a grant from the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation, which was also awarded to 10 other education programs.

“Our member organizations are on the front line providing their families life-changing programs and services every day. We are proud to contribute our part as a national partner,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation in a press release.

The iCan Swim Camp helps people with Down syndrome ages three and up to learn to swim during a week of classes. The program is tailored to accommodate the abilities of each swimmer.

“This funding will allow us to reach more individuals with Down syndrome and other special needs to encourage physical activity and work on life-saving water safety and swimming skills,” said Coast BUDS in the announcement.

