Cleveland Browns trade QB Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to the team, the Panthers added Mayfield in a deal with the Browns for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. The deal is pending a physical.

Official like a referee’s whistle… Baker is a Panther https://t.co/qyL5Mh9w2N — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) July 6, 2022

Mayfield, originally the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 season.

He was hampered by injuries last season, leading the Browns to trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Mayfield is 29-30 all-time as a starter, and would become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Panthers, alongside quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Chris Weinke, and Cam Newton, according to the official announcement.

