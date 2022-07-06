Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Calabash Creek on Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.

BCPU says the spill was caused by the failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside Road in Sunset Beach.

“It has been determined that the sanitary sewer discharge began at approximately 12:45 p.m. on July 5, 2022, and was repaired at 4:30 p.m. the same day,” a news release states. “It is believed approximately 60,000 gallons was discharged and reached Calabash Creek; a tributary of the Calabash River.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach
Fire Department responding to active fire at James Walker apartments
‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

People in the area should watch out for issues with the water quality or color.
Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance
Lila Kelly with volunteer Hannah Presley
Coastal BUDS receives grant for iCan Swim program from Global Down Syndrome Foundation
AMC
AMC now offering $5 tickets on Tuesdays
The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear area is hosting two blood drives, July 6 and 7
DONORS NEEDED: Red Cross in critical need of blood