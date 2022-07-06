Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Calabash Creek on Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.

BCPU says the spill was caused by the failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside Road in Sunset Beach.

“It has been determined that the sanitary sewer discharge began at approximately 12:45 p.m. on July 5, 2022, and was repaired at 4:30 p.m. the same day,” a news release states. “It is believed approximately 60,000 gallons was discharged and reached Calabash Creek; a tributary of the Calabash River.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.