AMC now offering $5 tickets on Tuesdays

AMC
AMC(Source: CNN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AMC Theatres locally and across the country are offering tickets for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays until October 25.

To get the discounted tickets, you have to join AMC Stubs Insider: the theatre’s free loyalty program.

Tickets cost $5 regardless of the time, though premium movie formats still cost more. The discount only applies to movies watched on Tuesdays and not to tickets bought on Tuesdays for another day of the week.

You can sign up for AMC Stubs Insider and learn more on the AMC website.

