Veterans talk about PTSD struggles on Fourth of July holiday with fireworks and crowds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fireworks are a tradition for the Fourth of July holiday, but they’re not enjoyable for everyone. That’s why veterans suffering from PTSD try to avoid them.

“When there’s sudden loud noises, sharp noises they’re just accustomed to dodging and ducking, when they hear hear those noises,” Gerald Decker said. “So, when they hear that noise today, it may have come shortly after a dream last night that that brought it back. Certainly noises like fireworks, dropping a plate in a restaurant, those things can bring flashbacks to them, similar to what a helicopter does for me.”

Gerald Decker is a Vietnam Veteran with years of combat memories still fresh in his mind today.

“Because there were so many helicopters there that even today the sound of the helicopter can take you back. I got out 52 years ago. And you know, I still remember almost every day there.”

Eric Terashima recently retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, but says he started to suffer from PTSD on his 2004-2005 tour in Iraq.

Terashima has 30 years of service under his belt, including eight combat tours. Throughout his career he totaled about five years in combat.

“I really didn’t know what was happening to me until about four or five years later, the Marine Corps came out with a video and it was about 20 minutes long, I cried through the entire thing. That’s when I realized I needed to go get help. So, I went to a doctor and got diagnosed.

Now, it’s a pain he lives with everyday.

“Everyone kind of has a different experience. Mine mostly manifests in high anxiety. And I have a problem dealing with some noises. Crowds are challenging,” he said. “So, what I’ve been kind of doing recently is a bit of exposure therapy, which is going into crowded places going in the wild places, I can handle it for short periods of time, especially if I kind of mentally gear up for it.”

But he’s staying home this Fourth of July, even though he’s mentally prepared if his neighbors decide to shoot off fireworks.

“I know what it is. And it’s not overly loud. So I can deal with it.”

Both Decker and Terashima say it’s important to think of your neighbors and loved ones who might be suffering from PTSD if you’re planning on shooting off fireworks for any holiday or celebration.

“Just because you see them walking down the street and looking normal doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten some things that they have seen that most of the world can imagine,” Decker said.” “For many years, we didn’t know what it was or how to deal with it. And it was wasn’t diagnosed. And many people just thought it was their issue. Plus, in my era, when we had to change in civilian clothes as soon as we hit American soil, it was better just to hide all your problems and go home and forget about it. And so for most of us, it was years down the line before we started seeking seeking help for the issues that many of them brought home with them. Today we’re more aware of the issues.”

Terashima says his message to everyone is simply be respectful.

“To be respectful, keep it down to a reasonable length of time would be helpful. And be respectful of of sleeping hours too,” Terashima said.

His message to fellow veterans: “You’re not alone. Ask for help.”

Resources

If you know anyone suffering from PTSD, there are resources available to get help.

National Center for PTSD

U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs

Call 800-273-8255, then select 1, or text 838255 to connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder at anytime.

