Two local Boys and Girls clubs to consider merging

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The directors of the Brigade Boys and Girls Club and the Community Boys and Girls Club are considering merging the clubs under the Boys and Girls Clubs of America umbrella.

“We want to hear from the community as we consider taking this next step in our region,” said CEO for both clubs Angie Hill in a press release.

Two townhalls will be held to discuss the move: one on July 13 at the Community Boys and Girls Club and one on July 14 at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club. Both meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and no pre-registration is required to attend.

“Community and Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs have a long-standing tradition of serving youth in New Hanover County. Collectively serving more than 2,000 youth annually, these organizations are dedicated to providing the services and programs that enable all young people to achieve their Great Futures,” said the clubs in a statement.

