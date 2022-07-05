Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two local Boys and Girls clubs to consider merging

The Community Boys and Girls Club in Brunswick County
The Community Boys and Girls Club in Brunswick County
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The directors of the Brigade Boys and Girls Club and the Community Boys and Girls Club are considering merging the clubs under the Boys and Girls Clubs of America umbrella.

“We want to hear from the community as we consider taking this next step in our region,” said CEO for both clubs Angie Hill in a press release.

Two townhalls will be held to discuss the move: one on July 13 at the Community Boys and Girls Club and one on July 14 at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club. Both meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and no pre-registration is required to attend.

“Community and Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs have a long-standing tradition of serving youth in New Hanover County. Collectively serving more than 2,000 youth annually, these organizations are dedicated to providing the services and programs that enable all young people to achieve their Great Futures,” said the clubs in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
Man taken to hospital after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
Events canceled due to Tropical Storm Colin
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm
Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
CBPD releases name of suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Close to 100 groups participated in the Southport Fourth of the July Parade on Monday.
Large crowd watches Fourth of July Parade in Southport

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Approx. 2,000 gallons of sewage reach Saw Pit Swamp
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
Burgaw
Pender County to consider amendments that streamline new developments
The increased frequencies are part of a group of improvements coming to the service beginning...
Wave Transit improvements take effect, including 30-minute frequencies for some buses