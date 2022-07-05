Senior Connect
Siren test scheduled for July 13 at Brunswick Nuclear Plant

The outdoor warning siren system for the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested Wednesday, July 13, (Source: Duke Energy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning siren system for the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested Wednesday, July 13,

As part of the quarterly testing, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once,” a news release states. “Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

“Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”

