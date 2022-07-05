Senior Connect
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd. just before 5 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Police have identified the body pulled from Banks Channel last week.

Wrightsville Beach Police pulled the body from the water on June 27 and pronounced the person dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as Paul Parker, 25. No foul play is suspected but an investigation is ongoing.

Parker’s name and age match that of a person reported missing from Wilmington in April. WECT has reached out to Wilmington Police to confirm if the cases are related.

