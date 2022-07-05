Senior Connect
Pender County to consider amendments that streamline new developments

Burgaw
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, July 6 to discuss two zoning code amendments that would streamline the process of new developments.

Trask Land Company, a local developer, submitted a proposed amendment to the county’s zoning ordinances that would allow developers to clear and grade a site before receiving final zoning approval.

Some requirements would still need to be met to receive the Zoning Approval Permit: the developer would have to certify that their plans meet the county’s standards, show that an erosion and sedimentation control permit had been issued by the NCDEQ and submit a tree protection survey and mitigation plan if needed. While the developer could clear and grade the land, they would not be allowed to install infrastructure and would still be held to tree requirements.

The second amendment would reduce red tape for owners and update some of the language of the road-naming standards. Brought by the Pender County GIS and Addressing Services, this amendment would remove the requirement for a public hearing for new roads unless the county wanted to re-name a road or reassign its street numbers.

Since most new roads are created and named in subdivisions or other developments before any land is sold to other people, the amendment reasons that the public hearings don’t serve anyone’s needs. New road names already must be approved by the county, and in this scenario, the only landowner affected by the naming of the road is the applicant themselves.

The Planning Board will consider the amendments at their meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

