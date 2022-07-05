Man accused of taking woman’s phone during home invasion

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of taking a woman’s cellphone at gunpoint during a home invasion, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office new release states that the incident took place at a home on Buckhead Road in Bolton on June 30.

“Two females and two juveniles were inside of the residence when a male kicked in the door, forcing entry inside,” the news release states. “The male, identified as Cary Efton Graham, 40, removed a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at one of the females. He then took her cellphone and left the residence on foot. Criminal warrants were obtained for Graham.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Graham’s residence in Lake Waccamaw. Officials say six firearms, ammunition, a digital scale, two cell phones, and marijuana were seized during the search.

Graham was not home at the time of the search but turned himself in later that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has been charged with Felony First Degree Burglary, Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Gun and Felony Larceny After Break/Enter. His bond has been set at $250,500.

