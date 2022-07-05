First Alert Forecast: summery heat, storms, and surf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably sunny and stormy midsummer day across the Cape Fear Region. Intervals of hazy sun will help drive temperatures to the deep 80s to locally around 90; high humidity could push the heat index to the sweatier 90s to around 100. Keep an eye out as a few locally heavy storms may pop up once again and, in the 81-degree surf, the rip current risk holds around a moderate baseline.

For the rest of the week, a few tough-to-time thunderstorm complexes may get a chance to dive in from the north; please stay tuned to your First Alert Forecast as details become clearer in the days ahead. Also, heat index values may locally trend to the more stressful 105+ range for a couple of the afternoons. The heart of July is, statistically, the hottest time of year for the Cape Fear Region and, this year, it looks like it will try to live to its billing...

In the tropics: new storm formation is not likely in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or Atlantic Ocean itself early this week. The next storm name on the Atlantic list is Danielle. Tropical Storm Colin, perhaps one of the most underwhelming tropical systems to ever officially affect the Cape Fear Region, remains dead. Bonnie, which formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday, is actually getting to keep its Atlantic name as it now swirls in open Pacific Ocean because it managed not to disintegrate over Central America. If its interaction with land had compromised it more, it would have gotten a new name from the Pacific list.

Catch your seven-day forecast here:

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared:

