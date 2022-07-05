Fire department on scene at an active fire at the James Walker apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has responded to an active fire that is currently in the James Walker apartments at 10 Rankin Street.

Everyone is out of the building after multiple rescues and the Fire Department is still putting out the fire.

There has been a reported rescue of ten people as well as a dog.

There are currently no injuries or deaths confirmed.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.

