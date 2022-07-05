Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants special desks and chairs for students

By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kindergarten students in Rebecca Cribb’s class sit at hexagon tables during school. The classroom environment at Williams Township Elementary provides a learning space but Mrs. Cribb would like for her students to have individual desks and chairs. That’s why she’s asking for donations to buy them through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for supplies and school projects.

“These desks, will provide our students an important material they need for our classroom everyday,” says Cribb says on her DonorsChoose page. “It will allow our kids to have their own space, storage, and resources that will greatly enrich them through the school year. This will make a tremendous impact on students being successful in reaching our goals for them.”

Mrs. Cribb needs $1,836 to purchase the desks and chairs. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the sets and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Mrs. Cribb’s DonorsChoose project, click here.

