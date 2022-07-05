Senior Connect
Approx. 2,000 gallons of sewage reach Saw Pit Swamp

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Saw Pitt Swamp on Monday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.

According to officials, the discharge was caused by a failure of a 3-inch sewer force main near 611 Dartmoor Way in Ocean Ridge Plantation, an unincorporated area near Ocean Isle Beach.

“It has been determined that the sanitary sewer discharge began at approximately 2:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022, and was repaired at 4:00 p.m. the same day,” a news release states. “It is believed approximately 2,000 gallons were discharged and reached Saw Pit Swamp; a tributary of the Shallotte River.”

