2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Pat Benatar hits Wilmington with her best shot

By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo rocked the Wilson Center in Downtown Wilmington Tuesday night. Benatar, a classically trained mezzo-soprano turned rock-and-roller sang some of her biggest hits for the packed auditorium while Giraldo wowed the audience with impressive guitar solos. For decades Benatar and Giraldo have rocked shows around the world, and Tuesday’s performance showed they still have the energy to draw in big crowds.

A staple of the 1980s music, Benatar and Giraldo’s “You Better Run” was the second video ever played on MTV, Benatar was the first woman to appear on the channel, and Giraldo the first guitarist, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Starting in 1980, Benatar won four consecutive Grammys and racked up nine total nominations. Her album “Crimes of Passion” included the hit single “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” won her the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Photos from the show

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo playing the Wilson Center at CFCC on June 28.(Michael Praats)

