2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right...
Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks were just getting underway at the time.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to police sources, the suspect(s) were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources say this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a suburban Chicago rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30.

