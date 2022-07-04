Senior Connect
Police were serving warrants when they shot a man in Carolina Beach

Authorities on the scene of a shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach.(WECT)
Authorities on the scene of a shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Robert Fitts, the man shot and injured by police in Carolina Beach on Saturday, July 2, has a history of run-ins with police and, according to the police department, officers were attempting to serve Fitts with felony warrants when they shot him. At this time, police aren’t saying more than that, as the investigation is ongoing and the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the actions that led to the shooting.

It’s not clear what those warrants were for, although a Carolina Beach spokesperson Colby Edens confirmed the warrants were felony warrants. For now, police are not giving interviews on the shooting, which is not unusual during investigations, however, Edens said that will change in the near future.

“In the coming days a formal interview will be conducted with more information by Chief of Police Vic Ward or myself. We are in communication with the NHC District Attorneys Office with when that information will be coming out,” Edens said.

Theresa Bullard heard the shots ring out Saturday night as she and her husband slept in a room above the one where Fitts was shot, and said she had no idea what was going on.

“I thought it was a group like a gang or just a group of people arguing and then the good night shooting at one another something,” she said.

Bullard said it appeared there were multiple people involved in the incident, but police have not yet confirmed anyone else that might have been in the room during the shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

Following the shooting, Bullard said she went back to bed, and when she woke up, said she learned a bit more after overhearing a conversation.

“I got up again this early this morning she was sitting on our porch and I heard her talking to someone on the phone and she was crying telling them the cops shot him four times for no reason, she said I don’t know why, I don’t know why.” she said.

After searching public records, Robert Travis Fitts has a criminal history with another incident from March of 2021, occurring at a hotel off Market Street.

