Oak Island drownings cause town to enact new campaign to aid first responders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another drowning in Oak Island over the weekend makes it the town’s fourth of the year.

With the rise in drownings, town officials have met to see what they could do to lessen these numbers and keep beachgoers safe. The product of this was the “Keep it Free From Street to Sea” campaign.

“Oak Island has 65 public beach accesses in roughly a 9 to 10 mile stretch of beach, more than any other coastal town in the Carolinas. Of those 65, only about 24 of them are designated for emergency vehicle access,” Oak Island official Mike Emory said.

This issue causes emergency vehicles to have a certain number of accesses to choose from. With limited access to the beach, first responders need room to get on the beach, and in some cases, there are things blocking the accesses.

In a recent drowning incident, emergency services had trouble getting on the beach due to cars blocking their beach access. This new signage campaign is designed to keep vehicles and belongings clear of the access points, allowing first responders unimpeded entry to the beach.

Carl Mauney, an Emergency Services professional with Oak Island Water Rescue, says “Rapid access to the beach is important for us, when we respond to the beach its for a medical emergency. Whether it be someone in distress in the water or whether it is for a medical emergency on the beach”.

Town officials hope that the signs posted at all beach accesses will keep people clear and allow them to do their jobs.

