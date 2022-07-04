Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably sunny, stormy for the Fourth

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 3, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you have a happy and safe Independence Day! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast that has a familiar summer drumbeat here on the Fourth. Expect steamy sun to drive temperatures well into the 80s to locally around 90 in between spotty, cooling, drenching, and possibly electric storms. Any storms will tend to pop up along or just inland of the Intracoastal Waterway first, work farther inland into the afternoon, and trend toward the Sandhills in the evening. Perhaps not all - but much - of the Cape Fear Region ought to be shower or storm-free by fireworks time.

In the tropics: new storm formation is not likely in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or Atlantic Ocean itself early this week. The next storm name on the Atlantic list is Danielle. Tropical Storm Colin, perhaps one of the most underwhelming tropical systems to ever officially affect the Cape Fear Region, remains dead. Bonnie, which formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday, is actually getting to keep its Atlantic name as it swirls in the Pacific Basin because it managed not to disintegrate over Central America. If its interaction with land had compromised it more, it would have gotten a new name from the Pacific list.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

