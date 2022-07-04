Senior Connect
Driver injured in wreck during Southport Fourth of July Parade

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A man driving a small motorized vehicle as part of the Southport Fourth of July Parade was injured in a crash Monday morning.

According to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, the man was taken to the hospital but there was no update on the extent of his injury as of Monday afternoon.

Coring added that no bystanders were struck or injured as a result of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

