CBPD releases name of suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department has released the name of the suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Officials say that 41-year-old Robert Fitts, of Wilmington, is being hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting took place at the Dolphin Lane Motel just after midnight Saturday.

The Carolina Beach Police Department says two on-duty officers were involved in the shooting at 318 N Carolina Beach Avenue. Neither officer was injured in the incident.

SBI is investigating and the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administration leave, which is standard practice.

According to the CBPD, officers were at the motel to serve felony warrants for Fitts.

