Southport welcomes 9/11 Mobile Museum to 4th of July Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001.

In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.

The Foundation named after him is dedicated to honoring those like Stephen who lost their lives that day and created the Mobile Museum in 2013. The truck goes from coast to coast year round with the hopes of making sure people will never forget.

Steve Spellman, a retired FDNY firefighter who served on 9/11 says the mobile museum is “the most honorable truck I’ve ever stepped foot in, besides a fire truck in New York City.”

The mobile museum is filled with artifacts ranging from steel beams from the towers to FDNY uniforms.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.