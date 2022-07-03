Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago

Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station.
Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered.

Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed.

Rouse has long brown hair and brown eyes and may be in Brunswick County.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events canceled due to Tropical Storm Colin
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel
‘We want you to get home safe. That is our goal:’ WPD wants you to have a plan in place before celebrating the holiday
Colin departs so we'll see more SE NC sunshine on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Colin to pull away from SE NC tonight, heat and scattered storms return Sunday
Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus...
Fourth of July celebrations across our area

Latest News

Authorities on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina...
Officer-Involved shooting in Carolina Beach leaves motel guests shaken
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel
Events canceled due to Tropical Storm Colin
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm
She will face incumbent Senator Michael Lee in November of this year.
Marcia Morgan will replace Jason Minnicozzi as the NHC Democratic Party’s nominee in the state Senate race