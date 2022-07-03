Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered.

Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed.

Rouse has long brown hair and brown eyes and may be in Brunswick County.

