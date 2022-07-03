NC Fourth of July Festival to go on as planned

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - After events were canceled due to weather conditions on Saturday, organizers say the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival will go on as scheduled on Sunday.

The Fireman’s Competition has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. Officials say this will be the only event from the Saturday’s schedule that has been rescheduled.

Monday’s scheduled events are also expected to go on as planned. You can see a full breakdown of those events here.

