Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC Fourth of July Festival to go on as planned

37th Annual Firefighters Freedom Competition
37th Annual Firefighters Freedom Competition(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - After events were canceled due to weather conditions on Saturday, organizers say the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival will go on as scheduled on Sunday.

The Fireman’s Competition has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. Officials say this will be the only event from the Saturday’s schedule that has been rescheduled.

Monday’s scheduled events are also expected to go on as planned. You can see a full breakdown of those events here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events canceled due to Tropical Storm Colin
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel
‘We want you to get home safe. That is our goal:’ WPD wants you to have a plan in place before celebrating the holiday
Colin departs so we'll see more SE NC sunshine on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Colin to pull away from SE NC tonight, heat and scattered storms return Sunday
Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus...
Fourth of July celebrations across our area

Latest News

Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station.
Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago
Authorities on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina...
Officer-Involved shooting in Carolina Beach leaves motel guests shaken
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel
Events canceled due to Tropical Storm Colin
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm