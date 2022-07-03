Man taken to hospital after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday around 3:15 p.m..

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s not clear whether the man was on the island or in a boat when he was struck by lightning.

Deputies performed CPR on the man as they were taking him to Bradley Creek Marina to meet EMS.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

