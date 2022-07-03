Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Colin pulls away, heat & storms return

By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with news on the tropical weather front: Colin has lost steam and, as of this morning, only remnants remain. However, rough surf and rip currents will likely continue along the coast through this evening with a shower or two lingering along the coast.

With Colin out of the equation, conditions will revert to a more typical summer pattern of sun, scattered storms, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Independence Day. Humid breezes will accompany the summertime heat.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Bonnie has entered the Pacific and redeveloped as a Tropical Storm.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Track any tropical threats here, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

