NC 4th of July Festival canceled due to tropical storm

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the NC Fourth of July Festival have canceled all Saturday events due to tropical storm Colin.

“The safety of Festival goers, vendors, volunteers, emergency workers and everyone is our highest priority,” said a press release.

For now, the festival will continue as planned on Sunday and Monday. It’s unclear if Saturday’s events will be rescheduled.

