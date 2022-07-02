Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & warmth for holiday weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, July 1, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with intervals of steamy sun trading places with scattered rain clouds and thunder through the holiday weekend. Keep your eyes to the southern sky, your WECT Weather App handy, and your outdoor plans intact. Expect temperatures to swell through the sweaty 80s Saturday to around 90 Sunday, and park in the 70s at night.

The National Hurricane Center has, at last, classified Tropical Storm Bonnie at 9:30 Friday morning. Through Friday night, Bonnie sped through the remainder of the southern Caribbean Sea and into Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Bonnie shares a name with a hurricane that hit the Cape Fear Region in 1998 and, upon its emergence into the Pacific over the weekend, it will likely get a new name. Elsewhere on the tropical weather front: development odds have dropped for a disturbance nearing the eastern Caribbean islands.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

