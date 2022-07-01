Wilmington man sentenced to four to eight years in prison for trafficking cocaine, drug crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pled guilty to trafficking cocaine and other drug offenses in the New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday, June 30. He was sentenced to 52-90 months of prison and given a fine of $50,000.

According to a release from the NC General Court of Justice Sixth Prosecutorial District, Wilmington Police Department officers pulled over 40-year-old Gerald Jacobs after smelling marijuana late in the night on March 29, 2019. Officers searched the vehicle and found around 60 grams of cocaine, 23 MDMA tablets and 30 bindles of heroin, and Jacobs said he owned the drugs.

“Thanks to the superb investigatory perceptions and instincts of officers from the Wilmington Police Department in this case, a massive quantity of several narcotics was taken off the streets of Wilmington,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said in the release.

Jacobs was convicted of one count of trafficking in cocaine by transportation, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA.

