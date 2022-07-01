Wave Transit increased frequency, improvements begin July 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit bus routes 108, 201 and 205 will move from hourly to 30-minute frequencies on peak hours. The increased frequencies are part of a group of improvements coming to the service beginning on July 3.

Keep in mind that the 30 minute frequencies are for peak hours: Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All three routes run on an hourly frequency from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Wave Transit routes, the three routes not pictured run to Monkey Junction. (Wave Transit)

In the updated system, Route 108 Market Street begins at Forden Station and runs through New Centre Drive, a small section of College Road, Randall Pkwy, and Market Street to Padgett Station in Downtown Wilmington. From Padgett Station, the bus runs straight down Market Street up to Forden Station.

Route 201 Carolina Beach Road begins at Padgett Station downtown and runs down S Front Street and Carolina Beach Road all the way to Monkey Junction. From there, it runs back up Carolina Beach Road and S 3rd Street back to Padgett Station.

Route 205 Long Leaf Park begins at Padgett Station and moves down 3rd Street, S Front Street and eventually 16th Street down to Medical Center Drive and Shipyard Blvd.

Fares are $2 one-way and $5 for a full-day pass with discounts available for students and people who have disabilities or are over 65 years old. Passes are available on the bus with cash or at Forden or Padgett Station with cash, a debit or credit card with a $10 minimum, or Apple Pay.

The Port City Trolley is completely free to ride and runs through various downtown districts. Starting July 3, the Trolley will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. During the off-peak season from December to February, the Trolley will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You can plan a ride via the Wave Transit App and find the full updated schedule here. If you live outside of the fixed-route bus routes, you can still schedule a RideMICRO trip for $2 one way from southern or northern New Hanover County, Ogden or near Leland and Belville. You can learn more about RideMICRO here.

The Port City Trolley is the striped 203 line. (Wave Transit)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.