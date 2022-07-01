Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sunset Beach police ask for public’s help in car thefts

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after three vehicles were stolen overnight from Sea Trail in Sunset Beach.

The SBPD is asking residents with Ring cameras in the areas listed below to review any footage that may assist its investigation and call 910 579-6297:

  • Royal Poste
  • 200 block of Clubhouse Road
  • Kings Trail

“The Sunset Beach Police Department reminds the community that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to ALWAYS lock your vehicle,” the SBPD stated in a Facebook post. “We are asking for your help so that we have eyes and ears in every neighborhood and every business district. We urge residents to call 911 if you see something or hear something suspicious. Please call the moment you are alerted so our on-duty officers can respond immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Dr. Aswani Volety takes the helm as the seventh Chancellor of University North Carolina...
New chancellor takes helm at UNCW
Fire officials urge fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks and droughts: Safety experts warn of dangers this Independence Day as dry conditions continue
Brandon Giovanni Gil
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender
Cape Fear Gardening: Protecting your pets from dangerous water
Cape Fear Gardening: Protecting your pets from dangerous water