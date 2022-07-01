Sunset Beach police ask for public’s help in car thefts

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after three vehicles were stolen overnight from Sea Trail in Sunset Beach.

The SBPD is asking residents with Ring cameras in the areas listed below to review any footage that may assist its investigation and call 910 579-6297:

Royal Poste

200 block of Clubhouse Road

Kings Trail

“The Sunset Beach Police Department reminds the community that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to ALWAYS lock your vehicle,” the SBPD stated in a Facebook post. “We are asking for your help so that we have eyes and ears in every neighborhood and every business district. We urge residents to call 911 if you see something or hear something suspicious. Please call the moment you are alerted so our on-duty officers can respond immediately.”

