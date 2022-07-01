Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender

Brandon Giovanni Gil
Brandon Giovanni Gil(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Giovanni Gil after he vacated his residence without notifying the sheriff’s office. Deputies currently don’t know of his whereabouts as of Friday, July 1.

Per a PCSO release:

Gil was convicted of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in 2021 and as a result of was ordered to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. As a registered sex offender, Gil is required to notify the sheriff’s office of any address changes. Gil has failed to do so and a  warrant is active for his arrest. He is known to frequent the Surf City and northern Hampstead areas of Pender County as well as Sneads Ferry in Onslow County. If observed, please call 911 with any relative information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Cape Fear Gardening: Protecting your pets from dangerous water
Cape Fear Gardening: Protecting your pets from dangerous water
COVID-19 vaccines
NHC Pandemic Operations Team gives health safety tips for the holiday weekend
Gerald Jacobs, 40 years old
Wilmington man sentenced to four to eight years in prison for trafficking cocaine, drug crimes
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase