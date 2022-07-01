Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Giovanni Gil after he vacated his residence without notifying the sheriff’s office. Deputies currently don’t know of his whereabouts as of Friday, July 1.

Per a PCSO release:

Gil was convicted of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in 2021 and as a result of was ordered to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. As a registered sex offender, Gil is required to notify the sheriff’s office of any address changes. Gil has failed to do so and a warrant is active for his arrest. He is known to frequent the Surf City and northern Hampstead areas of Pender County as well as Sneads Ferry in Onslow County. If observed, please call 911 with any relative information.

