NHC Pandemic Operations Team gives health safety tips for the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team is encouraging the community to celebrate the Fourth of July safely to limit the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

“Unfortunately, COVID is still in our community, so it’s important to keep that in mind as you make plans for the Fourth of July,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a county press release. “Reduce risk where you can by having gatherings outside or consider wearing a face covering. And, most importantly, if you aren’t feeling well, get tested. Plan to stay home if you aren’t feeling well or those results come back positive.”

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available for anybody 6 months or older for free at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street. The center recommends making an appointment on TakeMyShot.NC.Gov, but walk-ins are allowed.

Vaccines and boosters are available on Mondays and Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free rapid testing is also available via walk-ins or an appointment Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The CDC still has New Hanover County at a low community level, and about about 67% of residents have been vaccinated with two doses or one dose of the J&J vaccine. Over the past two weeks, there were an average of 63.3 cases reported each day.

