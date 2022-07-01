Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Pandemic Operations Team gives health safety tips for the holiday weekend

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(CBS46)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team is encouraging the community to celebrate the Fourth of July safely to limit the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

“Unfortunately, COVID is still in our community, so it’s important to keep that in mind as you make plans for the Fourth of July,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a county press release. “Reduce risk where you can by having gatherings outside or consider wearing a face covering. And, most importantly, if you aren’t feeling well, get tested. Plan to stay home if you aren’t feeling well or those results come back positive.”

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available for anybody 6 months or older for free at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street. The center recommends making an appointment on TakeMyShot.NC.Gov, but walk-ins are allowed.

Vaccines and boosters are available on Mondays and Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free rapid testing is also available via walk-ins or an appointment Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The CDC still has New Hanover County at a low community level, and about about 67% of residents have been vaccinated with two doses or one dose of the J&J vaccine. Over the past two weeks, there were an average of 63.3 cases reported each day.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Migraine
‘Migraine is a chronic disease’: Nurse talks about impacts of migraines and what you can do to treat it
Port City United Connect 910-798-4444
Port City United opens call center to connect people in need with local resources
Novant Health
State report shows major hospital systems scored record profits during pandemic
The Harbor, a detox and crisis stabilization facility, will reopen with the help of Trillium...
Trillium and RHA to reopen “The Harbor” crisis and detox center