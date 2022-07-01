Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Marcia Morgan will replace Jason Minnicozzi as the NHC Democratic Party’s nominee in the state Senate race

Marcia Morgan, democratic candidate for NC House 19th District
Marcia Morgan, democratic candidate for NC House 19th District
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Democratic Party has announced that Jason Minnicozzi’s replacement in the state Senate race in District 7 will be Marcia Morgan.

“Marcia couldn’t enter this race at a more critical time and we are thrilled to have her in this fight with us,” NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson stated in a recent release. “Her military service provides the foundation of leadership that is badly needed in Raleigh and that is why New Hanover can count on her to work across the aisle to accomplish the missions most important to North Carolinians like lowering costs and expanding access to health care.”

Minnicozzi withdrew from the race after releasing a statement on Monday, July 27, citing his campaign’s lack of financial resources as the reason for his withdrawing.

Morgan has previously ran twice for the North House District 19 seat, first losing to Ted Davis in 2018 and then her second race to Charlie Miller in 2020.

“I am honored to have earned the support of Democrats in New Hanover County,” Marcia Morgan stated. “With so much on the ballot this year, it’s critical that we, as Democrats, come together and fight like never before for our values. I will be working hard to earn the votes of the people of Senate District 7 so that I can serve you in Raleigh.”

The Executive Committee nominated Morgan during its meeting on Friday, July 1, in the afternoon. She will face incumbent Senator Michael Lee in November of this year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Giovanni Gil after he vacated his...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender
The increased frequencies are part of a group of improvements coming to the service beginning...
Wave Transit increased frequency, improvements begin July 3
Despite the recent rain Southeastern North Carolina is still facing a drought which is why...
Fireworks and droughts: Safety experts warn of dangers this Independence Day as dry conditions continue
Dr. Aswani Volety takes the helm as the seventh Chancellor of University North Carolina...
New chancellor takes helm at UNCW