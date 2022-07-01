Marcia Morgan will replace Jason Minnicozzi as the NHC Democratic Party’s nominee in the state Senate race

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Democratic Party has announced that Jason Minnicozzi’s replacement in the state Senate race in District 7 will be Marcia Morgan.

“Marcia couldn’t enter this race at a more critical time and we are thrilled to have her in this fight with us,” NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson stated in a recent release. “Her military service provides the foundation of leadership that is badly needed in Raleigh and that is why New Hanover can count on her to work across the aisle to accomplish the missions most important to North Carolinians like lowering costs and expanding access to health care.”

Minnicozzi withdrew from the race after releasing a statement on Monday, July 27, citing his campaign’s lack of financial resources as the reason for his withdrawing.

Morgan has previously ran twice for the North House District 19 seat, first losing to Ted Davis in 2018 and then her second race to Charlie Miller in 2020.

“I am honored to have earned the support of Democrats in New Hanover County,” Marcia Morgan stated. “With so much on the ballot this year, it’s critical that we, as Democrats, come together and fight like never before for our values. I will be working hard to earn the votes of the people of Senate District 7 so that I can serve you in Raleigh.”

The Executive Committee nominated Morgan during its meeting on Friday, July 1, in the afternoon. She will face incumbent Senator Michael Lee in November of this year.

