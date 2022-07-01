Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - From the parade to the fireworks, North Carolina’s Fourth of July Festival is full of traditions, some of which date back to 1795, less than 20 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The festival’s rich history is part of the reason why Trisha Howarth puts countless hours into bringing the event to life each year.

“Just patriotism,” Howarth said. “I enjoy what the mission of the festival stands for, it’s promoting patriotism, and doing that year round, and it’s just our way of really celebrating in grand style. I love being part of that team.”

Getting the festival back to that grand celebration feel, however, has been a challenge. One that Howarth and her team have endured over the past several years.

“It was so hard to retool for those two years,” she said. “Like many festivals experienced, but it’s also given us a chance to grow to include more events on Oak Island like we did last year. And because of that, there’s stuff for everybody to enjoy.”

Like the Star-Spangled Banner, the festival has remained constant through tough challenges, and now families of the chance to come together in Brunswick County for a holiday weekend. Howarth says this proves that when your festival dates back to the 1700s, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“One thing that I have noticed that has not changed, and it is our tradition,” Howarth said. “So, people who grew up there, come back home. It’s a reunion time. It’s a family event, and people who have gone for years maintain that journey every year.”

