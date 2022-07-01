Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fourth of July celebrations in Pender, Columbus and New Hanover counties

Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus...
Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus High School on Friday(KAUZ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though the North Carolina 4th of July Festival in Southport features the biggest events, smaller fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend.

Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus High School on Friday, July 1. Gates open at 6 p.m., entertainment begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

In Willard, a 4th of July celebration will be held at the Union Rescue Squad Building next to the post office on Saturday, July 2. Music, a car show, a touch a truck and other activities will begin at 4 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dark.

The City of Wilmington will hold a celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4. The celebration will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, the School of Rock House Band and other events. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:05 p.m.

Events, performances and activities scheduled for the NC 4th of July Festival

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

North Carolina Fourth of July Festival
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival
(Source: WECT)
Traffic impacts for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival
Fran's Fans sets new record
Fran’s Fans sets new record, over 2,000 fans donated for area seniors
Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration
HIGHWAY 6: Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration