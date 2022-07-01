Fourth of July celebrations in Pender, Columbus and New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though the North Carolina 4th of July Festival in Southport features the biggest events, smaller fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend.

Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus High School on Friday, July 1. Gates open at 6 p.m., entertainment begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

In Willard, a 4th of July celebration will be held at the Union Rescue Squad Building next to the post office on Saturday, July 2. Music, a car show, a touch a truck and other activities will begin at 4 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dark.

The City of Wilmington will hold a celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4. The celebration will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, the School of Rock House Band and other events. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.