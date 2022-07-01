Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warmth and medium rain chances to open July

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 1, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with spotty showers and storms drifting into the Cape Fear Region on humid breezes from the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Atlantic Ocean. Intervals of steamy sun will trade places with scattered rainclouds and thunder through the holiday weekend. Keep your eyes to the southern sky, your WECT Weather App handy, and your outdoor plans intact. Also: expect temperatures to swell through the sweaty 80s to around 90 day to day, and park in the 70s at night.

The National Hurricane Center has, at last, classified Tropical Storm Bonnie at 9:30 Friday morning. Through late Friday night, Bonnie will speed through the remainder of the southern Caribbean Sea and into Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Bonnie shares a name with a hurricane that hit the Cape Fear Region in 1998 and, upon its emergence into the Pacific over the weekend, it will likely get a new name. Elsewhere on the tropical weather front: development odds are low for a disturbance on the coast of Georgia and another nearing the eastern Caribbean islands.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

