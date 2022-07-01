First Alert Forecast: classic warmth, rain chances to open July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with spotty showers drifting into the Cape Fear Region on humid breezes from the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Atlantic Ocean. Intervals of steamy sun will trade places with scattered rainclouds and thunder through the holiday weekend. Keep your eyes to the southern sky, your WECT Weather App handy, and your outdoor plans intact. Also: expect temperatures to swell through the sweaty 80s to around 90 day to day, and park in the 70s at night.

On the tropical weather front: development odds have dropped for a disturbance on the Texas Gulf Coast and another nearing the eastern Caribbean islands. Also, the National Hurricane Center is still officially forecasting a tropical storm named Bonnie to briefly cross Nicaragua and Costa Rica through early Saturday. But like a long, drawn-out academic exercise, “future Bonnie” has failed to wrap its gusty squalls around a concise circulation center - which it would need to do achieve tropical storm status.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

