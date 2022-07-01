Fireworks and droughts: Safety experts warn of dangers this Independence Day as dry conditions continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the recent rain Southeastern North Carolina is still facing a drought which is why safety experts are warning folks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday to consider avoiding backyard fireworks displays.

In Brunswick County, Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson says these conditions could lead to unintended consequences, and he hopes people reconsider hosting their own fireworks displays this year.

According to the federal government, 100% of people living in Brunswick County are impacted by the drought, and right now it’s the 19th driest year on record in the past 128 years, right now down about 4 inches of rainfall than normal.

These dry conditions could mean disaster if fireworks happen to land on something combustible. Although fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in North Carolina, that doesn’t stop people from travelling to South Carolina and bringing them back for their own shows.

Thompson suggests people put their fireworks away and find alternatives.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is for the public to attend professional, permitted fireworks displays and support the many local towns, businesses, and communities that make these events possible in our county,” Thompson said in a press release.

But, if you are planning on lighting your own fireworks, keep safety in mind and have a fire extinguisher ready. As always, when dealing with fireworks, fires are just one of the possible risks, so safety officials want to remind folks not to risk any of their digits, and make sure you’re minimizing any harm to yourself or others.

