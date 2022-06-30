Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WMPO passes resolution to ask NCDOT to explore future I-685 extension

WMPO voted to ask NCDOT to explore expanding I-685 into Wilmington.
WMPO voted to ask NCDOT to explore expanding I-685 into Wilmington.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington’s Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization voted on Wednesday night to ask NCDOT to explore expanding the future Interstate 685 into Wilmington.

Their proposal would expand I-685 from Dunn into Wilmington and upgrade Hwy. 421 to interstate status. That includes widening lanes and making other safety improvements to achieve that status.

Mike Kozlosky, Executive Director of the WMPO, says that southeastern North Carolina could benefit from another interstate.

“Connecting larger population centers, providing for enhanced emergency evacuation, connecting the Port of Wilmington or military installations, as well as providing for enhanced economic development opportunities,” he said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed by President Biden lists a section of 421 between I-85 and I-95 as a high priority for upgrades. WMPO members want that work extended down to Wilmington.

“They look at the interstates and they look at access when they decide to locate their their businesses here,” Kozlosky said. “And so, from a economic development standpoint, to have this future interstate designation would be a positive.”

Not everyone was on board with the interstate expansion plans, some even showing up to voice their concerns.

“Because actually, the proximity to extend 421, to Wilmington is so closely parallel to Interstate 40, that it doesn’t really make sense to have two interstates so close to each other,” said Wilmington Resident Andy Koeppel.

One benefit brought up in Wednesday’s meeting: hurricane evacuation routes. In an area often impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms, another interstate extension could become an important way out of town.

“Evacuations are important, especially in southeastern North Carolina, where we have experienced storms like Florence,” Kozlosky said. “And so to provide our citizens the opportunity to get out of this community in an efficient manner is very important”

WMPO’s request will now head to NCDOT. Until then, they say they’ll encourage other local government officials to get on board with the resolution.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

North Carolina lawmakers propose new budget
‘A slap in the face’: Some state employees unhappy with state budget proposal
It's been two years since the Southport Firefighter Freedom competition. This year, the long...
Highway 6: The heat is on for the 37th annual Firefighter’s Freedom Competition
It's been two years since the Southport Firefighter Freedom competition. This year, the long...
Highway 6: The heat is on for the 37th annual Firefighter’s Freedom Competition
"Our Kind of People" television show hosting a wardrobe sale on July 2.
Television show filmed in Wilmington hosting wardrobe sale