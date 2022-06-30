Senior Connect
Traffic impacts for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to this year’s N.C. 4th of July Festival? Here are some traffic maps to help you find your way around Oak Island and Southport.

Below you will find traffic patterns for the festival and the fireworks show Friday. There also is a map of the route for Monday’s parade in Southport.

On Thursday, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring shared some safety tips for the festival:

Fireworks Traffic Pattern
Fireworks Traffic Pattern(N.C. Fourth pf July Festival)
N.C. Fourth of July Festival Parade route
N.C. Fourth of July Festival Parade route(N.C. Fourth pf July Festival)
N.C. Fourth of July Festival traffic pattern
N.C. Fourth of July Festival traffic pattern(N.C. Fourth pf July Festival)

