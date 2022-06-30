Traffic to redirected after major water main leak on S Front Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a major water main leak on S Front Street.

“Officers are working to get barricades up. Traffic will be blocked exiting south from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and north on Front Street at the Crossover,” writes the Wilmington Police Department in a release on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Have photos or videos of this? Send them to our website with See it, Snap it, Send it!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.