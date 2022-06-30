Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Traffic to redirected after major water main leak on S Front Street

Crews are on the scene of a major water main leak on S Front Street.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a major water main leak on S Front Street.

“Officers are working to get barricades up. Traffic will be blocked exiting south from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and north on Front Street at the Crossover,” writes the Wilmington Police Department in a release on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Have photos or videos of this? Send them to our website with See it, Snap it, Send it!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
Julia Olson-Boseman
Judge to rule in county commissioner’s contempt case on July 18
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel

Latest News

Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut
Station 51 Groundbreaking
Construction begins on new Leland fire station
A bill has been sent to Governor Cooper that would keep hemp legal, conforming the state law to...
Hemp legalization, elevator safety, alcohol bills and more head to Cooper for signature
The North Carolina House and Senate have passed a bill which would require Leland’s annexations...
Bill passes in House and Senate that would tighten Leland’s annexation rules